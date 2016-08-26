BRIEF-Capital Trust to consider increase in authorised share capital
* Says to consider increase in authorised share capital of company upto INR 300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 26 (Reuters) -
* Carl Icahn recently discussed selling his stake in Herbalife to a group including William Ackman - WSJ, citing source
* Jefferies Group has been seeking over the past month to find buyers for Icahn's 18% stake, which is worth roughly $1 bln - WSJ, citing sources
* Status of the talks and which other investors may be involved wasn't clear and Icahn may sell nothing in the end - WSJ
Source text - on.wsj.com/2bL8xEY
* Says to consider increase in authorised share capital of company upto INR 300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees FY headline earnings per share of between 1,333.6 -1,433.9 cents, up between 33 pct and 43 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)