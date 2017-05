BRIEF-Ocean RIG UDW Inc agrees with DRH Group to "enhance" recoveries of holders of 6.5 pct senior secured notes due 2017

* Ocean RIG UDW Inc., announces enhanced Drillrig Holdings Inc ("DRH") scheme terms and agreement with an ad hoc group of noteholders of the 6.5 pct notes issued by DRH to sign up to the amended restructuring support agreement