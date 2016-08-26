BRIEF-Tellurian announces withdrawal of public offering of common stock
Aug 26 Vectrus Inc :
* Was awarded a $21 million installation services contract in support of U.S. Air force at Al Udeid Air Base (ab) in Qatar
* Says contract will begin on Sept. 20, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hp inc - board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: