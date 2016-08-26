BRIEF-HP Inc declares cash dividend of $0.1327/shr
* Hp inc - board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects company name in the headline)
Aug 26 Copenhagen Network A/S :
* H1 revenue 0 crowns versus 0 crowns year ago
* H1 operating loss before special items 539,000 Danish crowns ($82,000) versus loss 1.2 million crowns year ago
* Keeps 2016 EBIT outlook loss between 1.5 million-2.0 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5927 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hp inc - board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Viacom announces cash tender offers for up to $750 million aggregate purchase price of certain outstanding debt securities