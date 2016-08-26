BRIEF-HP Inc declares cash dividend of $0.1327/shr
* Hp inc - board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 26 Cbrain A/S :
* Signed an agreement with Liverpool City Council to deliver a solution for HR case management and personnel files Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hp inc - board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Viacom announces cash tender offers for up to $750 million aggregate purchase price of certain outstanding debt securities