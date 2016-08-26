Aug 26 Leroey Seafood Group :

* Acquisition of shares in Havfisk ASA and Norway Seafoods Group AS is approved by the Norwegian Ministry of Trade,Industry and Fisheries and relevant competition authorities

* The mentioned conditions for completion of the agreements are therefore met and it is assumed that the completion will take place shortly.

* DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, and Pareto Securities AS are engaged as financial advisors to Leroey in connection with the mandatory offer in Havfisk and the voluntary offer in Norway Seafoods.