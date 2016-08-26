BRIEF-Tellurian announces withdrawal of public offering of common stock
* Tellurian announces withdrawal of public offering of common stock
Aug 26 Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd
* Jinkosolar signs USD25 million tradeline with Maybank
* Says financing will be used to support Jinkosolar Malaysia's trade finance and working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tellurian announces withdrawal of public offering of common stock
* Hp inc - board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: