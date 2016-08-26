BRIEF-Tellurian announces withdrawal of public offering of common stock
* Tellurian announces withdrawal of public offering of common stock
Aug 26 Chesapeake Energy Corp
* Chesapeake energy corporation announces early results of cash tender offers for non-convertible senior notes
* Says increased tender cap for notes maturing during and after 2019 from $250 million aggregate purchase price to $325 million
* Hp inc - board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock