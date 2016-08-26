H&M: Chairman Stefan Persson buys 5 mln shares - Swedish FSA
** H&M Chairman Stefan Persson bought 5 million shares in the company between May 15-17, according to an update of the Swedish FSA's insider register on Thursday
Aug 26 Zinzino AB :
* Q2 revenue 109.1 million Swedish crowns ($12.99 million) versus 112.2 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA 4.6 million crowns versus 7.8 million crowns year ago Source text: bit.ly/2bnMJzY Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4010 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees FY headline earnings per share of between 1,333.6 -1,433.9 cents, up between 33 pct and 43 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)