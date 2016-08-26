Aug 26 SilverBridge Holdings Ltd :

* Trading statement

* HEPS expected between 28.6 cents and 29.6 cents, compared to earnings and HEPS of 24.1 cents, being between 19 pct and 23 pct higher than year ended June 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)