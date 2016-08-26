BRIEF-AMSC and Electrical Consultants Inc expand relationship
* AMSC and Electrical Consultants Inc expand relationship to offer full, turnkey electric grid solutions
Aug 26 Terraform Global Inc
* Terraform Global Operating, LLC launches consent solicitation related to senior notes
* Unit launched solicitation of consents of its 9.75% senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Viacom announces cash tender offers for up to $750 million aggregate purchase price of certain outstanding debt securities