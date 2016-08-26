Aug 26 Diana Shipping Inc

* Diana Shipping Inc. announces that it has engaged financial advisors to negotiate amendments to certain of its loan facilities and the deferral of certain amortization payments

* Says is currently deferring certain amortization payments under its credit facilities

* Says not obtained formal waivers from any lender regarding payment deferrals or amendments to financial covenants

* Reached agreement in principle with certain lenders, for terms that include deferral of amortization payments, amending covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: