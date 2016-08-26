BRIEF-AMSC and Electrical Consultants Inc expand relationship
* AMSC and Electrical Consultants Inc expand relationship to offer full, turnkey electric grid solutions
Aug 26 Diana Shipping Inc
* Diana Shipping Inc. announces that it has engaged financial advisors to negotiate amendments to certain of its loan facilities and the deferral of certain amortization payments
* Says is currently deferring certain amortization payments under its credit facilities
* Says not obtained formal waivers from any lender regarding payment deferrals or amendments to financial covenants
* Reached agreement in principle with certain lenders, for terms that include deferral of amortization payments, amending covenants
* Viacom announces cash tender offers for up to $750 million aggregate purchase price of certain outstanding debt securities