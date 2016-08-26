BRIEF-AMSC and Electrical Consultants Inc expand relationship
* AMSC and Electrical Consultants Inc expand relationship to offer full, turnkey electric grid solutions
Aug 26
* PPL Corp says declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.38 per share, payable on Oct. 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Viacom announces cash tender offers for up to $750 million aggregate purchase price of certain outstanding debt securities