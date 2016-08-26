UPDATE 2-Deutsche Bank wants former bosses to share past misconduct costs
* Settlements would be significant step in breaking with past (Adds quotes from shareholders)
Aug 26 Yahoo! Inc :
* Yahoo Esports is entering into a two year agreement with ESL
* Yahoo Esports and ESL will "collaborate on development of new tournaments to be covered and distributed by Yahoo"
* Yahoo Esports, ESL will work together to distribute coverage of ESL's major events, including ESL One,IEM Global Competitive Series
* Yahoo Esports and ESL team up for live streaming & content partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Settlements would be significant step in breaking with past (Adds quotes from shareholders)
LONDON, May 18 ** "Deteriorating" political environment in Washington combined with increasing tightening in China imply "external demand for Europe might be getting as good as it gets", Jeff Donlon, managing director of global strategies at Manning & Napier, says