Aug 26 BJ's Restaurants Inc :

* Effective August 24, 2016, entered first amendment to its existing amended and restated credit agreement, dated Sept 3, 2014

* Amendment increased existing unsecured revolving line of credit to $200 million from $150 million - SEC Filing

* Line of credit will be used primarily for issuance of letters of credit in connection with insurance program

* Line of credit will also be used primarily to fund a portion of company's recently previously announced stock repurchase program