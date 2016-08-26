BRIEF-CI Games CFO resigns
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ADAM PIENIACKI RESIGNED AS THE COMPANY'S CFO
Aug 26 Sumol+Compal SA :
* H1 net profit 1.5 million euros ($1.7 million) versus 1.3 million euros year ago
* H1 operating revenue 164.1 million euros versus 175.6 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 20.3 million euros, down 4.7 percent YoY
* Net debt 250.2 million euros at end of June 2016 versus 241.0 million euros at end of June 2015
* Sees FY 2016 turnover and operating results moderately lower than the results of the previous year
Source text: bit.ly/2cf79MB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 Ralph Lauren Corp's quarterly profit and sales topped estimates as the luxury apparel maker reined in discounts and cut inventories in a bid to boost margins.