BRIEF-Elliott Associates believes securities of athenahealth are undervalued
* Elliott Associates LP - as of May 8, Elliott, Elliott International & EICA have combined economic exposure in athenahealth of about 9.2% of shares of co outstanding
Aug 26 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc :
* On August 23, entered into a $100 million amended and restated unsecured credit agreement with syndicate of three banks
* Under credit agreement, may request issuance of letters of credit up to an aggregate amount of $10 million -sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2bWdNTt) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 18 Bank of America Merrill Lynch has reorganised its energy, power and mining investment banking teams, combining them under the leadership of Julian Mylchreest, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.