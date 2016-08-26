BRIEF-India's V I P Industries March-qtr consol profit rises
* March quarter consol net profit 189.2 million rupees versus profit 129.2 million rupees year ago
Aug 26 VEF RADIOTEHNIKA RRR AS :
* Completes sale of the production building with the land to SIA "KNOPS" for 1.3 million euros ($1.47 million) Source text: bit.ly/2bFBQ8s Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8865 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter consol net profit 189.2 million rupees versus profit 129.2 million rupees year ago
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ADAM PIENIACKI RESIGNED AS THE COMPANY'S CFO