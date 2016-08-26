BRIEF-Lupin gets USFDA approval for Seroquel XR tablets
* Lupin receives FDA approval for generic Seroquel XR tablets Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pX3DIX)
Aug 26 Human Stem Cells Institute PJSC :
* Says divests 50 pct stake in Medical Center Hemafund Source text: bit.ly/2bG7mYt
May 18 Activist investor Elliott Management disclosed a 9.2 percent stake in Athenahealth Inc on Thursday, calling the healthcare software provider's shares "significantly undervalued."