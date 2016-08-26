UPDATE 2-Deutsche Bank wants former bosses to share past misconduct costs
* Settlements would be significant step in breaking with past (Adds quotes from shareholders)
Aug 26 Canam Group Inc
* Canam Group Inc says it has reorganized its structural steel activities
* Project management and structural steel staffing levels are being reduced by approximately thirty positions
* Says Kurt Langsenkamp will oversee Canam-Heavy
* Says layoffs are concentrated in Boucherville administrative center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Settlements would be significant step in breaking with past (Adds quotes from shareholders)
LONDON, May 18 ** "Deteriorating" political environment in Washington combined with increasing tightening in China imply "external demand for Europe might be getting as good as it gets", Jeff Donlon, managing director of global strategies at Manning & Napier, says