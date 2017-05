Aug 26 S&P Global Ratings:

* Republic of Iraq ratings affirmed at 'B-/B'; outlook stable

* Stable outlook incorporates expectation that large fiscal, external deficits to be financeable, that its conflict with isis will be contained

* Projects Iraq's real GDP growth to fall below 2 pct in 2017-2019 owing to headwinds from fiscal consolidation and weak domestic demand Source text (bit.ly/2bDwwWe)