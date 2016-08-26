UPDATE 2-Irish finance minister to step down when PM goes next month
* Varadkar gains momentum ahead of June 2 leadership vote (Adds details, quote and polling on leadership race)
Aug 26 Apptio Inc
* Files For IPO Of Up To $75 Mln - Sec filing
* Have applied for listing of class A common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol "APTI"
* Apptio Inc files for ipo of class A common stock
* Goldman Sachs & Co, JP Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets and Pacific Crest Securities are underwriters to IPO
* - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text : bit.ly/2bDxphr
* Varadkar gains momentum ahead of June 2 leadership vote (Adds details, quote and polling on leadership race)
* Settlements would be significant step in breaking with past (Adds quotes from shareholders)