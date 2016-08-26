Aug 26 Apptio Inc

* Files For IPO Of Up To $75 Mln - Sec filing

* Have applied for listing of class A common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol "APTI"

* Apptio Inc files for ipo of class A common stock

* Goldman Sachs & Co, JP Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets and Pacific Crest Securities are underwriters to IPO

* - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text : bit.ly/2bDxphr