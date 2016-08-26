UPDATE 2-Irish finance minister to step down when PM goes next month
* Varadkar gains momentum ahead of June 2 leadership vote (Adds details, quote and polling on leadership race)
Aug 26 CLS Holdings Plc :
* Amended tender offer such that shareholders will be entitled to sell 1 in every 100 ordinary shares held at 1,750 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Varadkar gains momentum ahead of June 2 leadership vote (Adds details, quote and polling on leadership race)
* Settlements would be significant step in breaking with past (Adds quotes from shareholders)