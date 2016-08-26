Aug 26 Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne:
* Fiat chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne says he will not
comment now on Canadian labor talks with Unifor union or future
plant in Brampton, Ontario
* FCA CEO says company's new U.S. Monthly auto sales is
improved and working well
* Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne says he will not
comment on specific allegations of auto dealer group in Illinois
in litigation
* FCA CEO says there are "real viable options" for company
to partner with another to continue to make sedan cars
* Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne says he will say more
about partnership for sedan car partnership in time
