BRIEF-CI Games CFO resigns
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ADAM PIENIACKI RESIGNED AS THE COMPANY'S CFO
Aug 26 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :
* Transfers Alberto Aquilani to Delfino Pescara 1936, keeps 30 percent of economic rights of the player
Source text: bit.ly/2bova2C
May 18 Ralph Lauren Corp's quarterly profit and sales topped estimates as the luxury apparel maker reined in discounts and cut inventories in a bid to boost margins.