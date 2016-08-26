BRIEF-CI Games CFO resigns
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ADAM PIENIACKI RESIGNED AS THE COMPANY'S CFO
Aug 26 Nikkei:
* Sharp is eliminating all but one of 22 top executive positions effective Saturday - Nikkei
* Sharp will establish a new president's office with a staff of 200 at its headquarters in Osaka - Nikkei
* Sharp's Tokyo branch will be closed, and the president's office will also serve as a liaison with government bureaucracies - Nikkei
* Of 22 top posts in Sharp, position overseeing solar cell installation unit to be retained; some slots may be reinstated if co's earnings recover - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2bTh06s)
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ADAM PIENIACKI RESIGNED AS THE COMPANY'S CFO
May 18 Ralph Lauren Corp's quarterly profit and sales topped estimates as the luxury apparel maker reined in discounts and cut inventories in a bid to boost margins.