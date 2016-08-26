Aug 26 (Reuters) -

* Ajinomoto Co Inc plans to invest more than 10 billion yen ($99.7 million) to bolster production of food seasonings in Southeast Asia - Nikkei

* Ajinomoto plans to invest about 2.4 bln yen toward expanding nong khae plant in Thailand, lifting its output capacity 40% by august 2017 - Nikkei

* Ajinomoto Co Inc will also increase capacity in indonesia for its masako seasoning by 30 pct in July 2017 - Nikkei