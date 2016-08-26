Aug 26 S&P Global Ratings:
* S&P - Petersburg, VA GO debt rating lowered three notches
to 'BB' from 'BBB' on liquidity concerns; on watch negative
* S&P on Petersburg - City's failure to secure financing for
annual tax anticipation note during beginning of FY underscores
its diminished market access
* S&P on Petersburg -"Downgrade reflects view city has very
weak liquidity, based on what we believe is now limited market
access to external liquidity"
* S&P on Petersburg - Rating indicates city faces major
ongoing uncertainties regarding financial conditions
* S&P on Petersburg - Creditwatch negative reflects
uncertainty as to whether the city can resolve its near-term
liquidity concerns