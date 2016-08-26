BRIEF-Elliott Associates believes securities of athenahealth are undervalued
* Elliott Associates LP - as of May 8, Elliott, Elliott International & EICA have combined economic exposure in athenahealth of about 9.2% of shares of co outstanding
Aug 26 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc :
* Lilly Ventures Fund I LLC reports 12.9 pct stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc as of August 16- Sec filing
* Lilly Ventures Fund I LLC reports 12.9 pct stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc as of August 16 -Sec filing
LONDON, May 18 Bank of America Merrill Lynch has reorganised its energy, power and mining investment banking teams, combining them under the leadership of Julian Mylchreest, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.