Aug 26 Misonix Inc :
* Stavros Vizirgianakis agreed to serve, on an unpaid basis,
as company's interim chief executive officer, effective
September 2, 2016
* Co, Michael Mcmanus Jr., CEO, entered into a retirement
agreement and general release - sec filing
* Pursuant to agreement, Michael Mcmanus Jr to resign as
director, chairman of board and retire as president, ceo of
company
* Co, Vizirgianakis are in negotiations for Vizirgianakis to
accept employment as company' s full-time chief executive
officer
Source text (bit.ly/2bmBxVt)
Further company coverage: