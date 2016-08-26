BRIEF-Elliott Associates believes securities of athenahealth are undervalued
* Elliott Associates LP - as of May 8, Elliott, Elliott International & EICA have combined economic exposure in athenahealth of about 9.2% of shares of co outstanding
Aug 26 Ardmore Shipping Corp :
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $500 million - sec filing
* Shareholder may also offer and sell, from time to time, up to 1.5 million common shares - sec filing
* Intends to use proceeds for paying or refinancing all or portion of indebtedness outstanding Source text (bit.ly/2bV8S6h) Further company coverage:
* Elliott Associates LP - as of May 8, Elliott, Elliott International & EICA have combined economic exposure in athenahealth of about 9.2% of shares of co outstanding
LONDON, May 18 Bank of America Merrill Lynch has reorganised its energy, power and mining investment banking teams, combining them under the leadership of Julian Mylchreest, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.