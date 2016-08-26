BRIEF-Elliott Associates believes securities of athenahealth are undervalued
* Elliott Associates LP - as of May 8, Elliott, Elliott International & EICA have combined economic exposure in athenahealth of about 9.2% of shares of co outstanding
Aug 26 tronc Inc :
* HG Vora Capital Management LLC Reports 9.96 Percent Stake In Tronc Inc -Sec filing
* Engaged, continue to engage, in communications with management, board of tronc, concerning strategic alternatives, including potential sale of co Source text (bit.ly/2bqqNiJ) Further company coverage:
* Elliott Associates LP - as of May 8, Elliott, Elliott International & EICA have combined economic exposure in athenahealth of about 9.2% of shares of co outstanding
LONDON, May 18 Bank of America Merrill Lynch has reorganised its energy, power and mining investment banking teams, combining them under the leadership of Julian Mylchreest, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.