BRIEF-Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases
* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement
Aug 26 Atlas Resource Partners Lp
* Atlas Resource Partners receives approval of its prepackaged restructuring
* Co expected to emerge as titan energy, LLC on September 1, 2016, pursuant to prepackaged plan
* Prepackaged plan was approved by 100% of lenders in partnership's revolving credit facility
* Prepackaged plan was also approved by 100% of lenders in partnership's second lien credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazil's electricity watchdog Aneel expects a further delay in the construction of 6,000 kilometers of power lines licensed to Abengoa SA, raising concern over the reliability of the country's grid as a massive new dam comes online, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.