BRIEF-Elliott Associates believes securities of athenahealth are undervalued
* Elliott Associates LP - as of May 8, Elliott, Elliott International & EICA have combined economic exposure in athenahealth of about 9.2% of shares of co outstanding
Aug 26 Gridsum Holding Inc
* Gridsum Holding Inc files of U.S. IPO of up to $75.0 million of American depositary shares representing class B ordinary shares
* Have applied to list the ADS's on the Nasdaq global market under the symbol "GSUM" - SEC filing
* Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC, Citigroup and Stifel are underwriters to the IPO
* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source text (bit.ly/2bWkbtO)
LONDON, May 18 Bank of America Merrill Lynch has reorganised its energy, power and mining investment banking teams, combining them under the leadership of Julian Mylchreest, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.