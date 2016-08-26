Aug 26 Gridsum Holding Inc

* Gridsum Holding Inc files of U.S. IPO of up to $75.0 million of American depositary shares representing class B ordinary shares

* Have applied to list the ADS's on the Nasdaq global market under the symbol "GSUM" - SEC filing

* Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC, Citigroup and Stifel are underwriters to the IPO

* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source text (bit.ly/2bWkbtO)