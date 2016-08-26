BRIEF-Elliott Associates believes securities of athenahealth are undervalued
* Elliott Associates LP - as of May 8, Elliott, Elliott International & EICA have combined economic exposure in athenahealth of about 9.2% of shares of co outstanding
Aug 26 Herbalife Ltd :
* Carl Icahn reports 20.78 pct stake in Herbalife Ltd as of August 26 -SEC filing
* Carl C. Icahn earlier reported a stake 18.32 percent stake in Herbalife as of July 15, 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2bNhE6H) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 18 Bank of America Merrill Lynch has reorganised its energy, power and mining investment banking teams, combining them under the leadership of Julian Mylchreest, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.