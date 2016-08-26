BRIEF-Elliott Associates believes securities of athenahealth are undervalued
* Elliott Associates LP - as of May 8, Elliott, Elliott International & EICA have combined economic exposure in athenahealth of about 9.2% of shares of co outstanding
Aug 26 Digicel Group Ltd :
* Files to withdraw U.S. IPO plans - sec filing
* Company is requesting ipo withdrawal in light of current unfavorable market conditions - sec filing
* Digicel group ltd had previously filed for U.S. IPO of up to $200 million of class a common shares in June 2015 Source text (bit.ly/2bN1SKx) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 18 Bank of America Merrill Lynch has reorganised its energy, power and mining investment banking teams, combining them under the leadership of Julian Mylchreest, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.