BRIEF-Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases
* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement
Aug 26 Magnetation LLC :
* Magnetation LLC announces potential shutdown of its Minnesota and Indiana facilities
* Has entered into an agreement with AK Steel Corporation, Magnetation Inc and company's senior secured lenders
* Intends to continue operating in normal course until shutdown of plants
* If implemented, any shutdown would occur on or after September 30, 2016
* Failure of additional financing and/or third party purchaser, will seek bankruptcy court approval of agreement on or before Sept 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazil's electricity watchdog Aneel expects a further delay in the construction of 6,000 kilometers of power lines licensed to Abengoa SA, raising concern over the reliability of the country's grid as a massive new dam comes online, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.