Aug 26 Magnetation LLC :

* Magnetation LLC announces potential shutdown of its Minnesota and Indiana facilities

* Has entered into an agreement with AK Steel Corporation, Magnetation Inc and company's senior secured lenders

* Intends to continue operating in normal course until shutdown of plants

* If implemented, any shutdown would occur on or after September 30, 2016

* Failure of additional financing and/or third party purchaser, will seek bankruptcy court approval of agreement on or before Sept 30