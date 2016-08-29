BRIEF-Media Kobo buys back 4.2 pct stake of shares for 280 mln yen
* Says it bought 4.2 percent stake of shares back for totaling about 280 million yen during the period from April 18 to May 18
Aug 29 Novita SA :
* H1 revenue 46.1 million zlotys ($11.9 million) versus 39.6 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net profit 9.1 million zlotys versus 5.2 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8625 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it bought 4.2 percent stake of shares back for totaling about 280 million yen during the period from April 18 to May 18
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 64.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 61.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO