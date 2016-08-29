BRIEF-Johnston Press says trends seen in Q1 have continued
* Trends seen in Q1, as set out in announcement of group's 2016 results on 29 march 2017, have continued
Aug 29 Dustin Group AB :
* Dustin wins major contract with international group
* Contract is for Nordic market and will take effect on Sept. 1, 2016
* Estimated value of contract, which extends over a two-year period, is about 100 million Swedish crowns ($11.8 million) per year
* Says 3,480 units of its fourth series options were exercised to 348,000 shares of its common stock during the period from May 17 to May 19