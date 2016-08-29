BRIEF-Johnston Press says trends seen in Q1 have continued
* Trends seen in Q1, as set out in announcement of group's 2016 results on 29 march 2017, have continued
Aug 29 Tobii AB
* Tobii receives order from Acer regarding the IS4 eye-tracking platform
* Says deliveries are scheduled to take place over a 12-month period starting in the third quarter of this year
* Says there are no binding volume commitments but order value over period is estimated to be between SEK 7-15 million.
* Order for integration of Tobii's technology for eye-tracking in coming gaming products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
