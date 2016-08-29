BRIEF-Johnston Press says trends seen in Q1 have continued
* Trends seen in Q1, as set out in announcement of group's 2016 results on 29 march 2017, have continued
Aug 29 Evolution Gaming Group publ AB :
* Has signed agreement with London's Hippodrome Casino
* Deal will see launch of both online Live Casino service for Hippodrome itself, and `Live from Hippodrome' feed for Evolution's complete network of licensees
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trends seen in Q1, as set out in announcement of group's 2016 results on 29 march 2017, have continued
* Says 3,480 units of its fourth series options were exercised to 348,000 shares of its common stock during the period from May 17 to May 19