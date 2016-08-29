Aug 29 SA Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers Ltd

* Interim distribution growth - 9.1 pct higher than June 2015

* Value of co's independently valued property portfolio increased by R678.8m to R13.1 bln as at June (Dec 2015: R12.4 bln)

* Nav per share (446 cps) increased by 2.3 pct (Dec 2015: 436 cps)

* Committed developments of R988.3 mln, acquisitions and contracted acquisitions of R868.0 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)