BRIEF-Legal & General end-2016 solvency ratio 163 pct on new reporting structure
* Legal & general updates on its solvency ii position: surplus increased to £7.0bn, coverage ratio increased to 188%
Aug 29 PKO BP :
* The chief executive officer of Poland's biggest bank PKO BP said on Monday he expects further consolidation in the Polish banking sector, but takes a cautious approach to potential takeovers.
* "PKO is a mature company, so it always has two development paths. This is organic growth and the second one is the approach to mergers and acquisitions - we behave in a cautious manner," Zbigniew Jagiello told a news conference.
* DGP daily newspaper said on Monday PKO is interested in leasing assets of the Polish unit of Raiffeisen which put up for sale its Polish unit.
* MVI II LP held its first third-party close, securing commitments of £41 million from ltd partners who have acquired interests in portfolio at nav