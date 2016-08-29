BRIEF-Legal & General end-2016 solvency ratio 163 pct on new reporting structure
* Legal & general updates on its solvency ii position: surplus increased to £7.0bn, coverage ratio increased to 188%
Aug 29 Equity Commonwealth
* Completed sale of a four-property office portfolio totaling 3.1 million square feet for a gross sale price of $416.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MVI II LP held its first third-party close, securing commitments of £41 million from ltd partners who have acquired interests in portfolio at nav