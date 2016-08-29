Aug 29 Redhill Biopharma Ltd :

* Redhill Biopharma announces approval of a European patent supporting RHB-104 for multiple sclerosis

* Phase IIA proof-of-concept study evaluating RHB-104 in patients treated for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis is ongoing

* Says top-line final results expected in Q4 of 2016