German stocks - Factors to watch on May 19
FRANKFURT, May 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.
Aug 29 Redhill Biopharma Ltd :
* Redhill Biopharma announces approval of a European patent supporting RHB-104 for multiple sclerosis
* Phase IIA proof-of-concept study evaluating RHB-104 in patients treated for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis is ongoing
* Says top-line final results expected in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report