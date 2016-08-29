Aug 29 Core-mark Holding Company Inc

* Core-Mark announces the expiration of a supply agreement with Circle K Stores Inc.

* Mark holding company inc - expiration of supply agreement with Circle K Stores Inc. For southeastern region of u.s. Effective january 2017

* Mark holding company - expiration of supply agreement will reduce number of circle k stores co currently serves by about 1,100, a 36% reduction