BRIEF-Centuria Industrial REIT announces successful refinancing of debt facilities
* Cip has entered into agreements for three new facilities operating under a common terms structure with a total limit of $450 million
Aug 29 INVL Technology AB :
* Q2 total income negative 106,000 euros ($118,317.20) versus positive 32,000 euros year ago
* Q2 operating loss 308,000 euros versus loss 82,000 euros year ago
* Q2 net loss 309,000 euros versus loss 175,000 euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8959 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cip has entered into agreements for three new facilities operating under a common terms structure with a total limit of $450 million
* HY net rental income up 11 pct to 20.0 mln stg (HY16: 18 mln stg)