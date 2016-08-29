Aug 29 Hofseth Biocare ASA :

* Announces an equity issue of minimum 165 million Norwegian crowns ($20 million) at a subscription price of 1.50 per share crown

* Cash equity issue of minimum 59 million crowns towards Alliance Seafoods Inc. and certain shareholders of which Alliance Seafoods will subscribe for 50 million crowns

* Buy-back of all outstanding convertible bonds by issuing new shares worth about 75.3 million crowns based on subscription price

* Board will propose a subsequent offering up to 20 million crowns to limit dilutive effect of equity issue. Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.2803 Norwegian crowns)