BRIEF-E Media says FY HEPS expected to range between 21.00 and 23.00 cents per share
* FY headline earnings per share is expected to range between 21.00 and 23.00 cents per share (2016: 7.33 cents)
Aug 29 Hofseth Biocare ASA :
* Announces an equity issue of minimum 165 million Norwegian crowns ($20 million) at a subscription price of 1.50 per share crown
* Cash equity issue of minimum 59 million crowns towards Alliance Seafoods Inc. and certain shareholders of which Alliance Seafoods will subscribe for 50 million crowns
* Buy-back of all outstanding convertible bonds by issuing new shares worth about 75.3 million crowns based on subscription price
* Board will propose a subsequent offering up to 20 million crowns to limit dilutive effect of equity issue. Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2803 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY headline earnings per share is expected to range between 21.00 and 23.00 cents per share (2016: 7.33 cents)
* Says Makoto Kimura will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company