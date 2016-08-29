BRIEF-E Media says FY HEPS expected to range between 21.00 and 23.00 cents per share
* FY headline earnings per share is expected to range between 21.00 and 23.00 cents per share (2016: 7.33 cents)
Aug 29 Ovostar Union NV :
* Says during 6 months of 2016 net profit amounted to $9.1 million (H12015: $15.9 million)
* H1 revenue $34.5 million versus $33.5 million year ago
* H1 EBITDA decreased by 34 percent to $10.6 million
* Says due to Ukrainian hryvnia devaluation during H1 2016, it recorded negative exchange differences on translation to presentation currency in the amount of $3.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY headline earnings per share is expected to range between 21.00 and 23.00 cents per share (2016: 7.33 cents)
* Says Makoto Kimura will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company