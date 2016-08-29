Aug 29 Kapsch Trafficcom AG :

* Prolongation of Czech tolling contract signed

* Assignment is valid for a maximum of three years

* For this period, remuneration for Kapsch Trafficcom will be up to 5.3 billion Czech crowns ($219.68 million) (i.e. about 194.6 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 24.1260 Czech crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)